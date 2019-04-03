YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Eastern Michigan University police have issued a warning about goose attacks on the campus.

The department issued a warning and posted a video to Facebook and Instagram showing the attack.

The attack happened Tuesday on the north end of the school’s campus.

Two geese are nesting in the area, and the birds are protective.

University spokesman Geoff Larcom says it’s not unusual for geese to nest on campus this time of year. He says several students have reported goose attacks, but no injuries have been reported.

