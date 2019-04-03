DETROIT (AP) — University of Detroit Jesuit High School is looking to buy a former recreation center from the city of Detroit for $625,000.

This partnership with @UofDJesuit to reopen the Johnson Recreation Center with new amenities and neighborhood access, is a win-win for everyone, thanks to a voluntary community benefits agreements negotiated with the residents. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 2, 2019

The city says Tuesday that the school plans to renovate the 20,500-square-foot building and reopen it for use by the school and the community. The proposed sale is expected to be submitted this week to the City Council for consideration. If approved, construction could begin this fall.

The Mayor’s Office and U of D Jesuit released information today about the purchase of Joe Louis Park & Johnson Rec Center. If approved by the City Council and pending the signing of a development agreement, construction could start as early as this fall.https://t.co/vcybUmddc1 — U of D Jesuit (@UofDJesuit) April 2, 2019

Johnson Recreation Center closed in 2006. It was among 16 of Detroit’s 27 recreation centers to close from 2006 to 2013 due to budget cuts.

The school’s plans also call for improvements to more than 10 acres of open space around the center. Work will include updates to a park playground and adding soccer and lacrosse fields.

