



DETROIT (PATCH) — Opening Day is Thursday for the Detroit Tigers and fans are ready for the action. There may be a little rain and the odds for Michigan’s favorite baseball team aren’t great, but we are still excited for that first pitch.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to catch the game:

Basics

What: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 4

Where: Comerica Park

Forecast

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tickets

Looking for tickets still? You can save 10 percent buying through Patch and get tickets for as little as $39 opening day. Click here for more information.

Click here to continue.