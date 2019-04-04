Filed Under:detroit news


DETROIT (PATCH)— Detroit Tigers fans heading to Comerica Park Thursday may notice a slight change in their policies.

The Detroit Tigers open the season facing off against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s a look at what you can and cannot bring inside the park:

Bag policy
Comerica Park does not allow fans to take backpacks into the stadium unless the backpacks are single-compartment drawstring bags that are no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (16″ x 16″ x 8″).

Purses and diaper bags are allowed in the park even if they appear to be backpacks. However, all purses and diaper bags must not exceed the 16″ x 16″ x 8″ size.

All bags will be inspected upon entry into the park.

Permitted Items (after inspection):

  • Baseball mitts/gloves
  • Single opening bags smaller than 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (including soft sided coolers, diaper bags, medical bags; bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)
  • Binoculars
  • Blankets
  • Cameras: still, video and Go-Pros if the lens is 80mm or less (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)
  • Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs
  • Factory sealed clear plastic bottles of unflavored water
  • Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)
  • Headphones
  • Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
  • Seat cushions
  • Small radios
  • Signs and banners
  • Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
  • Umbrellas (umbrellas of any size with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are not permitted)

