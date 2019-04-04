



DETROIT (PATCH) — Detroit Tigers fans heading to Comerica Park Thursday may notice a slight change in their policies.

The Detroit Tigers open the season facing off against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s a look at what you can and cannot bring inside the park:

Bag policy

Comerica Park does not allow fans to take backpacks into the stadium unless the backpacks are single-compartment drawstring bags that are no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (16″ x 16″ x 8″).

Purses and diaper bags are allowed in the park even if they appear to be backpacks. However, all purses and diaper bags must not exceed the 16″ x 16″ x 8″ size.

All bags will be inspected upon entry into the park.

Permitted Items (after inspection):

Baseball mitts/gloves

Single opening bags smaller than 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (including soft sided coolers, diaper bags, medical bags; bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)

Binoculars

Blankets

Cameras: still, video and Go-Pros if the lens is 80mm or less (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)

Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs

Factory sealed clear plastic bottles of unflavored water

Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)

Headphones

Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Small radios

Signs and banners

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Umbrellas (umbrellas of any size with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are not permitted)

