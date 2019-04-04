Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

04-16-17-30-39-42

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Poker Lotto

AD-3C-6H-4S-9S

Midday Daily 3

4-9-3

Midday Daily 4

8-6-4-1

Daily 3

5-4-6

Daily 4

1-3-3-4

Fantasy 5

16-27-29-30-33

Estimated jackpot: $117,000

Keno

07-09-12-13-19-21-23-31-33-37-40-41-46-48-50-57-62-63-64-73-77-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

16-19-25-32-49, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

