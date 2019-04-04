WYOMING, Mich. (AP) – Police identified a skull found on a farm in a rural area of Kent County as the Charles Oppenneer, the man who was shot and decapitated by the “Craigslist Killer” in 2014.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that dental records identified the skull of 25-year-old Oppenneer, who was slain in Wyoming in July 2014.

Oppenneer was found decapitated in a park a day before the body of 18-year-old Brooke Slocum was found in the trunk of a car belonging to 31-year-old Brady Oestrike of Wyoming. Slocum was eight months pregnant. Oestrike fatally shot himself after crashing the car while fleeing police.

Police say Slocum connected with Oestrike for a sexual encounter through the online service Craigslist.

