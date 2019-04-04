Filed Under:Field Turf, Michigan State Football, Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fill your “Man-Cave” with game used turf.

 

Michigan State University is selling pieces of Spartan Stadium.

The school says the turf is being replaced after the spring football game on April 13. Sections of grass are being sold for $10 on the school’s surplus store website . 

 

The sections will be approximately 18 inches by 72 inches.

The grass should be available for pickup on April 15 or soon after that date. MSU plans to contact buyers by email.

 

The turf is described as hybrid Kentucky bluegrass. It should be transplanted within five days of removal from the stadium.

 

