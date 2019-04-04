Filed Under:Auburn Tigers, Final Four, Michigan State, NCAA, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Virginia Cavaliers

The NCAA Tournament needed a little time to warm up.

There were a few upsets, some close games and breakout performances, but not the usual wow factor we expect in the early rounds.

Once the bracket hit the Elite Eight, the madness returned to March.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

All four games were close, two went to overtime and high-level basketball was played in each region.

And then there were four.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 30: Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after making a game-tying shot over Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers to extend the game to overtime as time expires in the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Final Four is set for this weekend in Minneapolis and if the Elite Eight is any indication, college basketball fans are in for a real treat.

Here’s a few things to keep an eye on:

THE TEAMS

Virginia. The Cavaliers were on the ugly side of history last season. They have a chance at major redemption.

Auburn. If you like 3s, the Tigers are your team. The rain ’em down and play at a breakneck pace.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 31: Jared Harper #1 of the Auburn Tigers goes up for a shot against Tyler Herro #14 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Texas Tech. The Red Raiders make every opponent’s every offensive possession a struggle for air.

Michigan State. The Spartans are the only team that’s been to the Final Four in the last 35 years. They also have Izzo. Tom Izzo.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Nick Ward #44 and Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate their teams 68-67 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

THE MATCH-UPS

Auburn vs. Virginia. The Tigers fill it up, in transition and from the arc. The Cavaliers shut it down, inside, outside, everywhere. Whichever team’s strength is stronger wins.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan State. Both teams get after it defensively. Players on both teams will have plenty of bruises after this one.

STAR PLAYERS

Cassius Winston, Michigan State. The AP All-American is a scorer, a disher, a big-shot maker and always the toughest guy on the court.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech. The Big 12 player of the year can shoot, drive, post up smaller guards, facilitate when his team needs it.

Bryce Brown, Auburn. When he gets it going, as he did against Kansas and Kentucky, might as well give up trying to guard him.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 31: Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia. He’s the Cavaliers Swiss Army Knife. Whatever they need, he’s got them covered.

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Guy, Virginia. Sharpshooter and clutch-shot maker is a big reason the Cavaliers’ offense has caught up to their D.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 30: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 80-75 to advance to the Final Four in overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jared Harper, Auburn. Facilitator, cold-blooded shooter, most confident guy in whatever gym he’s in.

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech. Scrappy, tenacious defender, can score in bunches, dashing disher.

Nick Ward, Michigan State. That injured left hand is still bothering him, but the Spartans’ big man is a lot to handle.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball against Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

THE COACHES

Chris Beard, Texas Tech. Coaching in Division II four years ago, he’s orchestrated quite a quick Lubbock turnaround.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bruce Pearl, Auburn. OK, he’s had some NCAA run-ins, but there’s not much question the man can coach.

Tony Bennett, Virginia. All class all the time, he’s the puppet-master of college basketball’s best defense.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State. His smarts and intensity always translate in March.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the LSU Tigers during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NUMBERS

0_Times before this season Texas Tech and Auburn had reached the Final Four.

8_Times Izzo has coached in the Final Four, including one national championship. The last? 2015.

12_Points per game Auburn will be missing after Chuma Okeke tore his ACL in the Sweet 16. He also averages 6.8 rebounds.

35_Years since Virginia last reached the Final Four.

