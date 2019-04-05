



A new hotel and residential development is coming to Detroit’s Cass Corridor in 2020.

“Temple Detroit,” is set to open in June 2020 and will feature 100 hotel rooms, 70 residential units and retail space.

The $72 million project will be designed by award-winning architecture firm McIntosh Poris Associates alongside Kravitz Design, Lenny Kravitz’ interior design company based in New York.

Kravitz, says: “Detroit is a special place with a fascinating history. My connection with the city has been through the decades of music created there. In recent years, I have also become interested in Detroit as a city being reborn. It’s very satisfying as a result for myself and the Kravitz Design team to offer our energy and ideas to the success of the Temple Hotel, as well as Detroit. We are excited to collaborate with both Christos Moisides and my good friend Sam Nazarian and his team at sbe on this project.”

Temple will offer guests award-winning mixology and culinary experiences, in addition to DJ’s, live music and entertainment available in the subterranean club and exclusive Vault Bar. Other amenities include the rooftop pool and lounge which offers stunning skyline views of Detroit and a luxurious full-service spa. Indoor and outdoor event spaces are available throughout the property as well.

“Temple Detroit,” will be located at 640 Temple Street, near the Masonic Temple.

