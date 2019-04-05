Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

03-04-08-16-27, Lucky Ball: 3

Poker Lotto

3C-4D-8D-7H-9S

Midday Daily 3

0-2-2

Midday Daily 4

9-3-8-2

Daily 3

1-8-0

Daily 4

7-9-9-4

Fantasy 5

05-10-12-21-26

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

Keno

02-03-06-09-12-14-20-27-29-30-40-42-51-53-56-58-63-64-65-69-70-76

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s