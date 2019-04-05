



Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Eric Hipple appears on MICHIGAN MATTERS airing Sunday along with Jennifer Dale of the Center for Neurological Studies (CNS) to talk about the importance of dealing with brain injuries and long term health with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.

Hipple , who is doing community outreach on behalf of CNS, suffered a career ending injury as a player and suffered years of health issues as a result. He said he has been helped by CNS, a local firm, which has developed MRIs that are more sensitive than existing MRIs for diagnosis of brain injuries.

Traumatic Brain Injuries impact over 3.5 million Americans each year. These injuries can sometimes cause lingering symptoms such as anxiety, impaired vision, depression, memory loss, and even suicidal thoughts.

On other issues, philanthropist Cynthia Ford appears with Cain to talk about Type 1 diabetes which impacts millions of Americans.

She and her husband , Edsel Ford, have been longtime supporters of JDRF – an organization raising money for research into finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes. One of their sons has the disease.

JDRF is holding its 34th Annual Promise Ball Gala on May 3 at MGM Grand honoring Ron and Eileen Weiser.

For more: JDRFDetroitPromiseBall.org

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62