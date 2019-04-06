Detroit (CBS Detroit) – In 1930, Peter Cipriano and his partner had an idea to make a better potato chip. Almost 9 decades later, with over 200 products, Better Made has become one of Detroit’s most iconic brands.

“They started out making chips on their stove, and then moved to their garage,” recalls Mark Winkelman, President of Better Made. “They had a couple of other locales, but finally ended up here on Gratiot Avenue in the 1940s, and we’ve been here ever since.”

“Potatoes are brought in from semi-trailers that are lifted, and the potatoes literally roll right into bins in our plant,” says Winkelman. “Once those potatoes are called out of those bins, it only takes 7 minutes to go from the bin to a potato chip in a bag.”

“Around 400 families make their living from what we do here,” explains Salvatore Cipriano, CEO of Better Made. “It’s not a secret how to do it right, you just make it the best you can every day. Day-in and day-out. It’s no big secret!”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.