DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

06-23-25-26-39-43

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

Poker Lotto

JC-KD-KH-7H-3S

Midday Daily 3

9-6-1

Midday Daily 4

9-4-0-2

Daily 3

4-1-1

Daily 4

8-1-8-5

Fantasy 5

02-03-11-16-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-04-06-10-13-24-29-30-37-38-42-45-47-53-56-57-58-59-62-64-73-75

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

15-33-43-59-60, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

