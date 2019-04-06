Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
06-23-25-26-39-43
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
Poker Lotto
JC-KD-KH-7H-3S
Midday Daily 3
9-6-1
Midday Daily 4
9-4-0-2
Daily 3
4-1-1
Daily 4
8-1-8-5
Fantasy 5
02-03-11-16-38
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-04-06-10-13-24-29-30-37-38-42-45-47-53-56-57-58-59-62-64-73-75
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Powerball
15-33-43-59-60, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.