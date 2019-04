How Do You Make A Better Made Chip? Make It In DetroitIt Only Takes A Potato 7 Minutes To Go From The Bin, To A Chip In A Bag

Public Gets To Take Free Ride In Self-Diving Car In DetroitMembers of the public are getting the chance to take a free ride in a self-driving car as part of an effort to clear up confusion about the technology.

Man Charged With Making False Statement After Abuse ClaimA 23-year-old ex-convict accused of pulling a cruel hoax by pretending to be a long-missing Illinois boy was charged Friday with making false statements to authorities.

Elon Musk, To Meet For At Least 1 Hour About TweetsA federal judge in New York has ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators to meet for at least an hour to try and settle a dispute over Musk's tweets.

People Wrongly Accused Of Jobless Fraud Win Major RulingResidents who were wrongly accused of defrauding Michigan's unemployment program won a major ruling Friday as the state Supreme Court set a favorable deadline for people.

Juvenile Lifer Skips Chance To Get New Sentence A man convicted of killing three people when he was a teenager says he was "rotten from the beginning" and is skipping a chance to possibly get a new sentence from a judge in suburban Detroit.