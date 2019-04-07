Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

2C-3C-9C-2D-2S

Midday Daily 3

2-9-6

Midday Daily 4

0-0-8-1

Daily 3

1-1-2

Daily 4

1-5-3-4

Fantasy 5

04-13-14-17-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-07-14-17-20-29-32-33-36-38-39-40-44-48-49-52-59-66-67-69-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

