



In observance of Earth Day on April 22, there are several events planned across Metro Detroit to help you celebrate our beautiful planet.

Metro Detroit has everything from clean-ups to festivals, and green themed celebrations. Take the time to give back to planet Earth at one of these family-friendly events.

Earth Day Celebration At The Nature Room, West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation

April 18, 2019

Address: 4640 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield

Phone: 248-451-1900

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Green Day at Belle Isle Nature Center

April 20, 2019

Address: 176 Lakeside Drive, Detroit

Phone: 313-852-4056

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free/admission, $11/recreation passport

Earth Day Festival in Downtown Rochester

April 26-28, 2019

Address: Third and Waters streets, Rochester

Phone: 810-908-9976

Time: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free

Greenfest at the Detroit Zoo