Comments
(CBS Detroit) In observance of Earth Day on April 22, there are several events planned across Metro Detroit to help you celebrate our beautiful planet.
(CBS Detroit) In observance of Earth Day on April 22, there are several events planned across Metro Detroit to help you celebrate our beautiful planet.
Metro Detroit has everything from clean-ups to festivals, and green themed celebrations. Take the time to give back to planet Earth at one of these family-friendly events.
Earth Day Celebration At The Nature Room, West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
- April 18, 2019
- Address: 4640 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield
- Phone: 248-451-1900
- Time: 4-7 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Green Day at Belle Isle Nature Center
- April 20, 2019
- Address: 176 Lakeside Drive, Detroit
- Phone: 313-852-4056
- Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Cost: Free/admission, $11/recreation passport
Earth Day Festival in Downtown Rochester
- April 26-28, 2019
- Address: Third and Waters streets, Rochester
- Phone: 810-908-9976
- Time: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
- Cost: Free
- April 27, 2019
- Address: 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak
- Phone: 248-541-5717
- Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Cost: Free with admission: $18/ages 19-plus, $15/ages 2-18, $8/parking