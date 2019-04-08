Filed Under:C.J. Anderson, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent running back C.J. Anderson, who made big plays for the Rams after being acquired late last season.

Anderson rushed for 403 yards in 11 games for the Panthers and Rams. He was waived by Carolina in November, signed with Oakland but didn’t appear in a game.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He ended up with Los Angeles and rushed for 299 yards in the last two games. Then he ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ playoff win over Dallas, getting more carries than All-Pro Todd Gurley.

Anderson spent the previous five seasons with Denver, rushing for 1,007 yards in 2017.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 18: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

He joins a Detroit backfield that includes Kerryon Johnson, who shined last season as a rookie.

