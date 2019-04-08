



— Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to hold rallies in battleground states this weekend.

Sanders announced Monday that he will return to Michigan on Saturday at a community college in Warren. His campaign says additional stops in Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio are also planned.

The Warren rally will take place at 5 p.m. at Macomb Community College. The outdoor event is free and open to the public, however, you are encouraged to register at https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/event-190413_warren/

Sanders won the Wisconsin and Michigan primaries in 2016 but lost to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin is seen as a tossup state and has been an early focus for Democratic presidential candidates. Beto O’Rourke campaigned in the state last month during the first week of his candidacy.

Sanders says the tour will emphasize that the Democrats’ “clearest and strongest path to victory in 2020 runs through the Upper Midwest.”

