Deal Reached On Lawsuit Over Michigan Ban On Ballot SelfiesSecretary of State Jocelyn Benson has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a ban on so-called ballot selfies.

Mother Of Child Who Drowned In Detroit Basement Gets Jail TimeThe mother of an 11-month-old girl who drowned in standing water and sewage after falling through a hole in an upstairs floor and into a basement of their Detroit home has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Sen. Bernie Sanders To Rally In WarrenVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to hold rallies in battleground states this weekend, starting Friday night in the liberal stronghold of Madison, Wisconsin.

Michigan Motorcyclist, 70, Dies From Injuries After Wild Turkey Flies Into His ChestAuthorities say a 70-year-old motorcyclist has died after he collided with a turkey that was trying to cross a road in suburban Detroit.

Michigan Supreme Court To Review Teen's Life Term In '09 SlayingThe Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to review the life sentence of a man who was a teenager when he kidnapped a customer from a sandwich shop in a notorious Detroit-area homicide.

23 Arrests Made After Michigan State Final Four LossFirefighters responded to 10 small furniture fires and 23 people were arrested near Michigan State's campus after the Spartans lost 61-51 to Texas Tech in the Final Four.