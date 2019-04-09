Filed Under:detroit news


MICHIGAN (Patch) — Four Michigan cities are among the best places to live among America’s 125 largest metro areas.

That’s according to a new report published Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. The news and information publisher determined the rankings based on factors such as quality of life, job market, value of living there and desire to live there.

Here’ are how the Michigan cities ranked:

  • No. 13: Grand Rapids
  • No. 41: Lansing
  • No. 92: Detroit
  • No. 115: Flint

The report only ranks the 125 most populous metro areas. Most of the top 25 are located in the middle of the country, though the tech boom has benefited the Pacific Northwest too.

