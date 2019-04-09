



DETROIT (Patch) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will illuminate its downtown headquarters on Monday, April 8 with a red tulip to highlight the company’s support of those impacted by Parkinson’s disease.

In Michigan alone, there are more than 25,000 people living with Parkinson’s Disease and it is particularly a meaningful cause for BCBS’s president and CEO, who lost his father from Parkinson’s complications.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative brain disorder that typically presents as rigidity, slowness of movement and tremors. About one million people in the U.S. have Parkinson’s disease and while there’s no known cure, many people affected respond well to dopamine-replenishing drugs.

Through a year-long, enterprise-wide partnership, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation and the Kirk Gibson Foundation are raising awareness and providing information, resources and support to those impacted.

The “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s” gala, taking place Saturday, Oct. 19, is aimed at raising funds and awareness for the disease. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit eventbrite.com and search, “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s.”

