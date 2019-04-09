



— Over 43,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled after officials say complaints were taken that hard, green plastic was found inside the meat.

JBS Plainwell, Inc., a Plainwell, Michigan establishment, is recalling 43,292 pounds of the product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The meat was sold at Meijer, along with other places.

The beef loaf products were produced March 20 and the products bear the establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label.

They were shipped to Michigan and Wisconsin. Click here for labels to look out for.