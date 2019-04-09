2019 PRESEASON OPPONENTS

Preseason Week 1 vs. New England Patriots (August 8-12)

The Lions welcome the defending Super Bowl Champions in the 2019 NFL Preseason opener, marking the 10th time Detroit and New England have faced off in the Preseason. The game will mark the teams’ third meeting in the last seven years (2013, 2017), with the Patriots winning the most recent matchup 30-28 in 2017. Detroit leads the all-time Preseason series 6-3-0.

Preseason Week 2 at Houston Texans (August 15-19)

In Preseason Week 2, Detroit travels to Houston for the team’s first-ever Preseason clash with the Texans. Detroit last played a Preseason game in Houston against the Houston Oilers in 1996 before the team moved to Tennessee.

Preseason Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills (August 23, 8 p.m. ET)

The Lions conclude their Preseason home schedule in Week 3 when they welcome the Buffalo Bills back to Ford Field. The contest, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS, will mark the 38th time the two clubs have met in the Preseason. The Lions lead the all-time Preseason series 24-12-1.

Preseason Week 4 at Cleveland Browns (August 29-30)

Detroit closes out the 2019 NFL Preseason on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The Lions and Browns have squared off in the Preseason more than any other Lions opponent with 47 meetings dating back to 1951. Detroit leads the Preseason series with a record of 25-21-1.

2019 LIONS REGULAR SEASON OPPONENTS

Home Opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road Opponents