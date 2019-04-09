Filed Under:detroit news

LANSING (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have voted to update various criminal laws to specify that acting illegally for financial gain includes cryptocurrency transactions.

The House voted 108-1 Tuesday to send the legislation to the Senate, where the bills will be considered next.

The bills would add direct and indirect references to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to prohibitions against animal fighting, racketeering, embezzling, counterfeiting records and money laundering.

