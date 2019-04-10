(CNN) — Time to hug your brothers or sisters and let them know how much you appreciate them. Today is National Siblings Day!

The unofficial holiday is observed each year on April 10 to honor the bonds between brothers and sisters.

New Yorker Claudia Evart founded the day after she lost both her siblings early in life, according to the Siblings Day Foundation. She chose April 10 because that was the birthday of her late sister, Lisette.

“Siblings Day follows the spirit of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day — a great American tradition and celebration of family-unit values,” the organization’s website says. “It is an uplifting celebration honoring people who have shaped our values, beliefs and ideals.”

The Siblings Day Foundation has petitioned the White House to issue a proclamation making it a nationally recognized holiday. They also are seeking a United Nations resolution to establish an International Siblings Day.

There are even Hallmark cards you can pick up to celebrate the occasion.

Thousands of social media users are posting photos with their brothers and sisters along with the hashtag #NationalSiblingsDay.

Products and companies are joining in on the trend, too.

