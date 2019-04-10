Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JH-4H-7H-5S-7S

Midday Daily 3

6-5-5

Midday Daily 4

9-8-4-7

Daily 3

8-4-6

Daily 4

2-2-9-5

Fantasy 5

12-22-28-30-33

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

10-19-20-22-23-24-25-26-31-35-38-45-50-53-60-65-67-69-72-75-78-79

Mega Millions

11-22-34-44-58, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

