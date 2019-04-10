LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Relatives of the Abbas’ Family who were killed in Kentucky last January when a driver was driving the wrong way on I-75 have filed a lawsuit against the bars who served the driver.

The five members of the Abbas family were all killed while driving back from Florida to their home in Northville January 6, 2019.

The relatives are suing Roosters Wings in Georgetown and Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon in Lexington.

Greg Bubalo, an attorney for the family, says the civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

The suit says both bars kept serving 41-year-old Joey Bailey but would’ve known he was intoxicated. The Abbas’ attorneys are seeking compensation and damages from the bars and Bailey’s estate.

It’s unclear if the bars or Bailey’s estate has a lawyer who could comment.

