



MICHIGAN (PATCH)— Old Man Winter is making a brief return back this spring for millions of Americans, including Michiganders, though Metro Detroiters will be spared the worst of it.

Some 4 million residents of Colorado, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Iowa and Kansas are under blizzard warnings through Wednesday night with hurricane-force winds and snow squalls.

In Michigan, a large winter storm will move into the region and bring a wintry mix to the western and central upper parts of the state into late Thursday night. The snow will be moderate with a mix of freezing rain.

Around Southeastern Michigan, there’s a lakeshore flood advisory. The Hazardous Weather Outlook warns of strong east wind starting Wednesday night that will bring onshore flow and highwave action resulting in lakeshore flooding concerns. The Lakeshore

Flood Advisory covers Wayne and Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro Detroit forecasters say the ground temp is too high for snow to stick, so expect a wintry mix of sleet and wet road conditions as the storm passes through.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast for the week:

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night

A chance of rain after 9pm, mixing with snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of rain before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Rain, mainly after 3am. Low around 44. East wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Rain, mainly before 3pm. High near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

