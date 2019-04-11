(CBS DETROIT) – A mother from Howell Michigan is speaking out after she claims she was denied entry into Little Caesars Arena for the Ariana Grande concert because of her breast pump.

31-year-old, Katie Aulette says when she arrived at the arena, four male security staffers told her she could not bring her electronic pumping device inside.

Aulette says that she pumped outside of the venue and returned to the show.

It is her goal that by bringing attention to this matter venues will educate themselves so that other mothers won’t have to go through this.

Little Caesars Arena responded to the incident with the following statement:

Our staff at Little Caesars Arena is committed to providing a first-class guest service experience and we appreciate our guests’ feedback. We spoke with the guest and satisfied a concern regarding the admittance of breast pumps from last Friday’s Ariana Grande concert. Little Caesars Arena has a policy that allows guests to bring breast pumps and other medical equipment into the venue, and provides a Mothers Room, located on the concourse for use by nursing mothers. This policy has been reinforced with the guest service staff to avoid any future misinterpretations.

