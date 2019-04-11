



— Bailey Kowalski, a twenty-two-year-old from White Lake, has broken her silence about her alleged rape by three former Michigan State University basketball players back in 2005.

Kowalski says she was discouraged by the counseling center staff for reporting the incident.

A lawsuit asserts that Michigan State mishandled sexual misconduct complaints and discouraged reporting of rape allegations against athletes https://t.co/WPsyoqbs6W — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 11, 2019

The New York Times published the story Wednesday, saying Kowalski hopes other victims tell their stories. She filed a lawsuit back in will hold a news conference Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident.

Last year, Kowalski filed a lawsuit against the school as Jane Doe, stating that her rights were violated under Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equity in higher education. The three players were not named in the lawsuit.

“If you pursue this, you are going to be swimming with some really big fish,” a staff member told Ms. Kowalski, the lawsuit said.

It says she met them at an East Lansing bar and was taken to an off-campus apartment where they raped her.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment on the case but said the school takes sexual assault and Title IX situations “very seriously.”

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.