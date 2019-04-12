



(PATCH) The number of dog attacks on postal workers in Detroit climbed in 2018 amid a nationwide decline, according to new figures released Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. The Postal Service credited the overall decline to technology improvements that help mail carriers remain safe.

In Detroit, there were 34 attacks last year compared to 33 in 2017. That’s good for 11th most in the country. Nationwide, there were 5,714 postal worker attacks last year, more than 500 fewer than in 2017 and over 1,000 fewer than 2016.

Houston once again saw the highest number of attacks and claimed the dubious No. 1 spot in the rankings with. Postal workers in the city saw four more attacks than the previous year. Los Angeles and Philadelphia rounded out the three cities with the most attacks, with Philadelphia seeing a massive increase in dog attacks from 27 to 51.

Texas, in fact, saw four cities rank in the top 10 last year. Here they are:

Houston, Texas — 75 Los Angeles, California — 60 Cleveland, Ohio — 50 Philadelphia, PA – 51 Dallas, Texas — 49 San Antonio, Texas — 47 Minneapolis, Minnesota — 38 Chicago, Illinois — 37 Columbus, Ohio — 37 Fort Worth, Texas — 35

Overall, more mail carriers in California were attacked by dogs than in any other state with 794, followed by Texas with 462 and New York with 339. Ohio and Illinois rounded out the top five with 304 and 273 attacks, respectively.

