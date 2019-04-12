AZ (CNN) –– An Arizona man was arrested after reportedly fondling a Lyft driver, and police say this is not the first time.

Chandler police report that on April 4, Jayant Deshpande, 54, requested a Lyft driver after drinking at a bar near Alma School and Queen Creek roads.

Police say Deshpande is accused of caressing the female driver’s arm and thigh, and fondling her breasts, despite the woman’s objections.

The victim was able to coax an intoxicated Deshpande out of the car when she parked at a Circle K near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road.

She was able to drive away before contacting the police.

Deshpande, police say, was located about an hour later at a nearby strip club.

Court documents say that Deshpande has had “at least three prior documented incidents involving inappropriate touching and harassment on separate victims.”

He has been charged with sexual abuse.

