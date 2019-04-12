



– Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received high praise from the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable of Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of Detroit Regional Chamber, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Patti Poppe, President & CEO of Consumers Energy, as they talked about her first 100 days in office.

The panel appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the CBS 62 show, as they discussed her tenure and her key issue at the moment – how to fix the roads.

Poppe said Whitmer had come to Jackson to hold a town hall about her plan to fix the roads. CMS is based in Jackson.

“It was the first time a governor has visited Jackson in over 60 years,” said Poppe, who is serving as chair of the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference being held in late May. Over 1,700 people from business and politics will head to the island to focus on major issues.

Poppe talked about the focus of the conference and working together for one Michigan.

Baruah answered Cain’s question about whether the organization might consider moving the conference to Detroit or Lansing or other city.

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, discussed how the celebrity-college scandal involving actors who paid to have their children admitted to other top colleges, impacted UM.

Also on the show is a look at a fascinating new project called I. Detroit which will tell the story of the Motor City through the eyes of 100 people.

Lashinda T. Stair, 1st Assistant Chief of the Detroit Police Department, Marcus Lyon, an artist involved with I.Detroit, and Wendy Lewis Jackson, Managing Partner-Detroit of the The Kresge Foundation appeared to talk about their role in the unique project.

Lyon, who did a similar project in Brazil, talked how Detroit stood out among cities in the U.S. and why the project found traction here.

