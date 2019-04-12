



— Winter’s return in Michigan appears to be over and the weekend brings back the spring weather you might hope for in April.

There is precipitation in the forecast, including possible thunderstorms that have prompted Lakeshore Effect Warnings in Monroe County, but by Saturday, skies will be sunny with 60-degree temperatures.

Here’s a look at the full weekend forecast:

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday night

A chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 61 by 5am. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Rain and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Click here for the full forecast.