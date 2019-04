Spring Weather Returns This Weekend Across Metro DetroitWinter's return in Michigan appears to be over and the weekend brings back the spring weather you might hope for in April.

Tax Day 2019: Which Post Offices Are Open Late In Metro DetroitTax day is just about here. You have until April 15 to file your 2018 federal tax returns without incurring a penalty from the Internal Revenue Service.

Detroit Zoo Science Day Is This SaturdayVisitors to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak will get the chance to participate in data collection and other activities as part of Citizen Science Day.

Measles Count Down In Michigan, Vaccines Still UrgedHealth officials are reducing their count of Michigan's measles cases after additional testing determined two of the reported cases weren't the highly contagious disease .

Detroit Among Worst For Dog Attacks On Postal WorkersDog attacks on postal workers fell nationwide in 2018. Here's what happened in Detroit.

Michigan Matters: Governor Whitmer, Roads, and Path to MackinacCarol Cain takes a look at a fascinating new project called I.Detroit.. which will tell the story of the Motor City through the eyes of 100 people.