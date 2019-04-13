Thru two rounds, The Masters has never looked so good.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States walks across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Webb Simpson of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks on the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks on the second hole with caddie Harry Diamond during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Haotong Li of China plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Devon Bling of the United States and Martin Kaymer of Germany walk on the first hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa walks across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tommy Fleetwood of England putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: A detail of the shoes of Marc Leishman of Australia during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Jason Day of Australia putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Ricky Elliott, caddie for Brooks Koepka of the United States (not pictured), lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Dustin Johnson of the United States acknowledges patrons on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Watch The Masters Saturday from 3-7, and Sunday from 2-7 only on CBS62.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.