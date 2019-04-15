When it comes to the Masters, CBS has it covered.

Jim Nantz was told by the late Ken Venturi after Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters win that he would never see a day like that around Augusta National again.

Nantz’s 34th Masters ended up being just as dramatic with Tiger Woods’ first victory in a major in nearly 11 years and his first green jacket since 2005.

“I think as far as pure elation and emotion, the scene around the 18th was the greatest thing I’ve ever been an eyewitness to,” Nantz said after Sunday’s broadcast.

Nicklaus’ win was Nantz’s first year with CBS as he was calling the action on the 16th hole. He moved to the host role three years later and has had a front-row seat to nine of Woods’ wins in a major.

CBS was a huge beneficiary of Woods’ win. They were on the air for 10 hours on Sunday because the final round was moved up due to possible inclement weather. CBS started at 9 a.m. EDT and had six hours of live coverage followed by a four-hour recap show.

Director Lance Barrow said he found out about the early broadcast before going on the air Saturday. CBS President Sean McManus said that despite the time change, it still had the feel and drama of a final round at Augusta.

“During huge events like this, everyone steps up. I am very proud of what we did and it was a great broadcast,” McManus said.