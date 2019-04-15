Filed Under:Charles Washington, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have signed safety Charles Washington.

Detroit made the move Saturday, retaining a key player on special teams.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 01: Nick O’Leary #84 of the Buffalo Bills takes the hit by Charles Washington #45 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on September 1, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Bills 31-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Washington made 13 tackles on special teams over 29 games the previous two seasons. The former Fresno State standout spent most of the 2016 season on Detroit’s practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

The Lions begin their offseason program Monday.

