GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – A man now living in Indiana is suing his parents for nearly $87,000 because they threw away his pornography collection way. He estimates it’s worth around $29,000.

The 40-year-old man moved in with parents to their Grand Haven, MI home back in 2016 following a divorce. He moved out later that year, and his parents delivered everything to his new home in Muncie, Indiana.

What was missing was his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines, including movies titled “Frisky Business” and Big Bad Grannys.”

In an email, the man’s father said, “I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff.” His father also said, “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”

The man is suing his parents for a total of $86,822.16.

