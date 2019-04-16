



Looking to mix things up this week? From a side hustle seminar to an Easter extravaganza, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

(Credit: Diane S./ Yelp)

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Start Your Engines: Neighborhood Non-Profits Planning & Resources Sessions Kickoff

(Credit: Independent Business Association of Detroit & West McNichols Business Association

You will learn about IRS rules for non-profits, non-profit best practices, creating permanent funding sources, developing crowdfunding campaigns, developing a grant funding calendar and a multitude of other topics. An introductory presentation on the Community Reinvestment Act will also be given with more detailed information available in May.

When: Wednesday, April 17, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Community College NW Campus, 8200 Outer Drive West

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Secrets to Side Hustle Success

(Credit: America’s Future Foundation)

Have you ever thought about earning a side income in this changing economy? Join Ashley Keimach, manager of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, for tips on how to create opportunities for side hustles that have the potential to enhance both your personal well-being and your career goals.

When: Wednesday, April 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Beer Co., 1529 Broadway St., Floor 3

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Delores “Lady Dee” Harris Concert

(Credit: Delores Harris)

Delores “Lady Dee” Harris will perform her solo work, including her single “We Can Love,” and alongside singer Katherine Anderson-Schaffner, her fellow member of the famous Marvelettes, as they duet a number of cover songs in the genres of R&B, jazz, and neo-soul. The duo will be accompanied by top guitarists, drummers and keyboardists to make for an enjoyable show.

When: Wednesday, April 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ Doubleplay Featuring DJ D-Nice and DJ Steady Rock

(Credit: The Detroit Alphas)

The Detroit Alphas present this evening of music featuring DJ D-Nice of Boogie Down Productions and Detroit’s own DJ Steady Rock. This event is intended for mature professionals looking for an evening of music, conversation, and cocktails.

When: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.-Friday, April 19, 2 a.m.

Where: Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Easter Eggstravaganza

(credit: LWSC Community Circle)

This 3rd annual event features all kinds of child-friendly entertainment, from face painting and musical chairs to crafts and a fashion show. A talent show showcasing the children in attendance will also be part of the day’s events.

When: Sunday, April 21, 4-6 p.m.

Where: LWSC Community Circle, 16300 Harper Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.