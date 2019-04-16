It’s a big week in regional high school baseball. Here’s a preview of 8 boys varsity baseball games to watch this week in and around Detroit, selected using data from high school sports source MaxPreps.

(Credit: mTaira/ Shutterstock.com)

Western International vs. Cass Tech

On Tuesday, April 16, the Western International Cowboys (5-4) face the Cass Tech Technicians (0-0) in a conference game on their own turf. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at 1500 Scotten St. While Western International is 1-0 in the conference, this will be the first conference game of the season for Cass Tech.

University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Brother Rice

On Wednesday, April 17, the University of Detroit Jesuit varsity Cubs (5-4) have a home conference game against the Brother Rice Warriors (3-1-1). The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at 8400 S. Cambridge Ave. University of Detroit Jesuit boasts a 5-3 conference record, and the visiting Brother Rice boys are 2-1 in conference play so far this season.

Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Edison Academy

On Thursday, April 18, the Cranbrook Kingswood Cranes (2-4) face the Edison Academy Pioneers (3-3-1) in a nonconference game on their own turf. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at 39221 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills.

Berkley vs. Renaissance

On Thursday, April 18, the Berkley Bears (3-2) face off against the Renaissance Phoenix (0-1) in a nonconference game on their own turf. It all goes down at 2325 Catalpa Drive in Berkley, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Henry Ford Academy vs. Cornerstone Health & Tech

The Henry Ford Academy Navigators (0-0) will play a nonconference game against Cornerstone Health & Tech (0-0) at home on Thursday, April 18. Watch what happens at 20900 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Renaissance vs. Osborn

The Renaissance Phoenix (0-1) have a nonconference game against the Osborn Knights (0-0) at home on Friday, April 19. It all goes down at 6565 W. Outer Drive, starting at 4 p.m. This will be the Knights’s season opener.

University Prep vs. Edison Academy

The University Prep Panthers (0-4) have a nonconference game against the Edison Academy Pioneers (3-3-1) at home on Friday, April 19. Catch the action at 600 Antoinette, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Western International vs. Bishop Foley

On Saturday, April 20, the Western International Cowboys (5-4) face off against the Bishop Foley Ventures (3-5) in a nonconference game on their own turf. Watch what happens at 1500 Scotten St., starting at 11 a.m.

