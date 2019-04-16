Detroit will see a return of light rainfall over the next few days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Friday should see the most rain, with a predicted accumulation of 0.50 inches.

(Credit: Unsplash)

The immediate forecast also has cooler temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather on Thursday, with a high of 71 degrees.

Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun today. Winds should reach a modest high of 15 miles per hour today but will get calmer beginning on Tuesday.

(Credit: Saildrone/ Hoodline)

This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.