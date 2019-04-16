EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – “Finding Our Voice: Sisters Survivors Speak” opens Tuesday at Michigan State University.

The exhibit shares personal stories from the victims of the former doctor, Larry Nassar.

It is inspired by teal ribbons that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors.

The display also includes a wall of 505 tiles honoring the known victims of Nassar. There’s also a detailed timeline extending through the exhibition covering three decades of abuse.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually molested them under the guise that it was medical treatment. His crimes encompassed his time working for Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The exhibit runs through March 2020.

