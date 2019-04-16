NEW YORK (AP/CBS DETROIT) — Big Bird, Elmo and stars of “Sesame Street” are leaving their quiet neighborhood and embarking on a road trip.

The Muppets are heading to Detroit for a three-day stop as they take their show on the road.

The nonprofit Sesame Workshop says a selection of Muppets will take part in a 10-city trip to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.

The Muppets will spend Friday-Sunday in each city, filming segments for the show with local kids and highlighting people and places important to the community. There also will be activities like a giant maze, a treasure dig, photo opportunities, sweepstakes and a cookies-and-milk snack station.

The tour kicks off June 1 in New York and will stop in Detroit for a live taping on June 22.

The 50th season of “Sesame Street” kicks off in November with a star-studded primetime special that will include new takes on classic segments and visits from “Sesame Street” icons.

