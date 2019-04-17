Razor Blades Found In Michigan Gas Pump HandlePolice are warning people to pay close attention while pumping gas after razor blades were found in the handle of a gas pump in southwestern Michigan.

Investigators Seize Records From Macomb County Prosecutor's Office State police with a search warrant have removed boxes from the Macomb County prosecutor's office as part of an investigation of how money from forfeited assets was spent.

Michigan Governor Open To Allowing Great Lakes Oil TunnelMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s open to allowing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

Berry Gordy Fulfills Dreams With Motown Reaching 60 YearsThe pre-taped concert, hosted by Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer, with an all-star lineup including Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Diana Ross, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly, airs Sunday on CBS.

More Measles Cases In Michigan As Numbers Increase NationwideNearly a hundred more measles cases have been reported in the United States since the last time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers for 2019.

Citywide Poets: Providing Metro-Detroit Teens With A Literary CommunityThe Exciting Thing About Poetry Is That It Teaches You To Connect With Your Imagination, And Imagination Is The Key To Everything