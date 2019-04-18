Sept. 8: at Arizona
Sept. 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 22: at Philadelphia
Sept. 29: vs. Kansas City
Oct. 14: at Green Bay
Oct. 20: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 27: vs. New York Giants
Nov. 3: at Oakland
Nov. 10: at Chicago
Nov. 17: vs. Dallas
Nov. 24: at Washington
Nov. 28: vs. Chicago
Dec. 8: At Minnesota
Dec. 15: vs. Tampa Bay
Dec. 21/22: at Denver
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Strength of schedule: T-19th, .496
(DATES AND TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: “Flexible scheduling” will again be used in Weeks 11-17. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game.
For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 29. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.
Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.
