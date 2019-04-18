Comments
(PATCH) Entrance to America’s national parks is free on Saturday, April 20, thanks to National Park Week 2019. That includes national parks, monuments, historic sites and federally managed areas, including two places in Michigan.
Visitors can celebrate National Park Week from April 20-28. The National Park Service said there will be a variety of special programs and events at parks across the country.
Each day during National Park Week has a designated theme. Saturday, April 20, is “National Junior Ranger Day” while Sunday, April 21, is “Military & Veterans Recognition Day.”
You can see the theme for each day on the Park Service website.
After April 20, there are three more dates where visitors can enjoy free admission to national parks: Aug. 25, Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.
In Michigan, the following national parks will offer free admission on Saturday:
- Isle Royale National Park
- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
