DETROIT (AP) — A 34-year-old man has been ordered to serve between 12 and 20 years in prison in connection with the death of his 27-year-old girlfriend whose body was found in a casino hotel room.

Daniel Michalak of St. Clair Shores was sentenced Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit.

He received the 12- to 20-year sentence for assault with intent to murder and 5 to 10 years for assault with intent to maim. The sentences will be served concurrently. A charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm was dismissed.

Tia Vellucci’s body was found May 29 at the MGM Grand Detroit. Vellucci, of Davison, suffered multiple stab wounds. Her nose also was bitten.

