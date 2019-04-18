By Mickie McLeod

It’s a race to the finish! After the merge hit, everyone’s been on their A-game on the new Vata tribe. Did you miss the double-tribal episode last night on SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION ? Well, here’s what went down…

Last week, Tribal Council was a complete dysfunction, as Julia was sent home suddenly. This shook up the previous Kama alliance pretty hard. It seems like the strongest alliance now is Wardog, Wentworth, and Lauren — who have been loyal to one another since they were first on Manu. Although the last Tribal shook up the game, one person who’s pretty skeptical about the theatrics of it all is David. That’s also why he flushed out the shared Hidden Immunity Idol with Rick last week.

Now, Aurora is feeling terrible and she knows she’s back on the bottom. Her big mouth exposed last week’s plan and that’s why Julia’s torch was snuffed in the end. Now that the original Kama alliance is fractured — it’s time to make some bold moves. And that’s exactly what Wardog did.

Since he knew Aurora was vulnerable, Wardog thought it was best to get the castaways that are against her, onto his side. He gathered up Gavin, Ron, and Julie to come along for the ride with his trio, hoping to have the votes lay with them once again. Will it work this time around?

Individual Immunity Challenge #1

Individual Immunity is back up for grabs — and everyone wants it. In this challenge, the remaining castaways had to squat low and balance bars on their shoulders, which held up an urn. If the castaway lost their balance and drop their bars or their urn — they’re out. Last person standing wins Immunity!

But, there was a catch. This time, if any castaway felt confident enough and that they don’t need the Immunity win, they had an option to sit out and devour a mountain of PIZZA. Oh, and can’t forget a refreshing cold beer to wash it down. After nearly 27 days of eating white rice and coconut, you bet there were a few people sitting out.

Wentworth, Lauren, Don and Victoria sat out to enjoy the mountain of za’.

As you can imagine, this challenge looked like it hurt. After squating for over 15 minutes, it was down to two people who happen to be next on the chopping block — David, and of course, Aurora. These two are in very vulnerable spots in their game, and both of them desperately wanted Immunity. However, with just a little more control — it was Aurora who took the Immunity once again this round. This is her second Immunity Challenge win… and no one was happy about that.

Tribal Council #1

Since last week was chaos, the remaining castaways are very wary who to trust. Rick and David, the most powerful couple alliance in this season, have been together since day 1. Wardog, Wentworth and Lauren, the most powerful trio alliance in this season, have been loyal since day 1 as well. However, these two separate alliances are gunning for each other.

The trio is ready to get out David. They say he’s “squirmy” and untrustworthy — especially considering he’s one of the two returning players left in this game. Since Wardog recruited Don and Julie, they’re pretty confident tonight’s the night for David’s torch to get snuffed.

However, Julie, in particular, is pretty conflicted. She was also approached by David and Rick to work with them. She wasn’t sure what move would be best for her and Ron…

After it all, David pleaded his case at Tribal. He mentioned how he played a loyal game and isn’t aggressive like Wardog. This ignited the fuel inside some of the castaways — and David’s fight just wasn’t strong enough. This led him to be the next person voted out, but he’s ready to come back from the Edge of Extinction.

Edge of Extinction

Meanwhile, the Edge of Extinction is filled with pissed off and exhausted previous castaways, including two other returning players, Aubry and Joe. Freshly voted out, David arrives at the extinction in full game-mode, ready with energy. While he arrived, there were clues for everyone for the next hidden advantage. Without any hesitation, David ran off and started the hunt right away. This led everyone to begin searching for the advantage vigourously.

Now with another fierce competitor on the Edge, these rejected-castaways need to bring it’ more than ever. This advantage could be anywhere! But, no surprise, it was David who found it on his own. This advantage allowed David to choose one player to have an advantage in their next Individual Immunity Challenge. Now, this wasn’t a difficult choice for him…

Individual Immunity Challenge #2

This second Individual Immunity Challenge brought skill, balance, and most of all, patience to the table. On “go,” the remaining castaways had to battle it out by balancing a paddle while gathering five balls to balance on top, within slight carved out dimples. The first person who successfully places all five of their balls on their paddle wins Immunity!

However, there was an advantage given by David. He, of course, gives it to his most loyal ally — Rick. Rick has been by his side since day 1; there’s no way that David was giving it to someone else. The advantage was that Rick was only given four balls to balance instead of five. Let’s just say — there wasn’t much competition. Rick was immediately in the lead, and successfully, won his first Individual Immunity!

Tribal Council #2

Now, things are looking up for Rick, after witnessing his closest ally voted out last Tribal. With an Immunity necklace around his neck, he knows he’s got a good influence on tonight’s vote. While he was scraping up the numbers to get one of the trio’s out, he was suddenly approached by… Wardog. Wardog? Yes, Wardog.

Wardog is ready to flip. It was a shock for everyone. Wardog came to his senses and realized that Kelley Wentworth is the last returning player left in the game. Now he wants to make a bold move. He approached every player so fast to explain that now is the perfect time to get her out. This was crazy — but crazy good for his game specifically. He spent 30 seconds explaining to individuals that he could not be seen strategizing, so they have to understand quickly that Wentworth is the best vote.

This was actually pretty brilliant. He’s truly a Survivor snake — or Survivor (war) dog.

Wentworth had no idea these quick transactions from Wardog was going on. He obviously kept this secret from her, and his other closest alliance, Lauren. Now, Wentworth has no clue — as she thinks it’s an easy vote to get out the weakest player, Aurora.

“Wow” is an understatement for this play for Wardog. He managed to get Rick on his side and they blind-sided the last returning (legendary) player — Kelley Wentworth. That means she is now voted off, AND she had an Idol in her pocket the entire time. She was truly left blindsided.

Now, both Wentworth and David have entered the Edge of Extinction. This means all FOUR of the returning players of this season are voted out. These castaways know what they’re doing this season. Now, it’s again — anyone’s game. Who is your favorite castaway this season? Hands down, mine is definitely the comeback kid, Rick! Tweet me @mick_cloudy and let’s talk Survivor, — and don’t miss my recaps every week!

