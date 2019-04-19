Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, General Manager, ken holland, Steve Yzerman

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Yzerman back in the fold.

 

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 13: Steve Yzerman speaks with the media on the red carpet prior to the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Brookfield Place on November 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. Ken Holland will become the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades, according to the two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

 

 

DETROIT – JUNE 06: Steve Yzerman vice president of the Detroit Red Wings reacts to fans during a parade to celebrate winning the 2008 Stanley Cup on June 6, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons in Detroit, where he is adored and known as The Captain.

He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning last year just two days before training camp, triggering talk he would come back to run the Red Wings. Yzerman’s contract with the Lightning expired when they were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this week by Columbus after tying a league record with 62 wins. He built Tampa Bay into a perennial contender in eight seasons as general manager, making three trips to the conference final and an advancing to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final where the Lightning lost to Chicago.

 

 

DETROIT – JANUARY 2: Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings gives an address to his teammates, family, friends and fans as his #19 is retired and raised to the rafters prior to the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Detroit Red Wings during their NHL game at Joe Louis Arena January 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

 

Yzerman, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, went into management immediately after retiring and Holland was his mentor in the front office. He began his post-playing career as vice president of hockey operations under Holland in Detroit and was part of the organization as a Stanley Cup winner in 2008 before leaving to lead the Lightning.

 

 

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 14: General manager Ken Holland of the Detroit Red Wings accepts the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for Player who Displays Gentlemanly Conduct for Pavel Datsyuk (not pictured) onstage during the 2007 NHL Awards Show at the Elgin Theatre on June 14, 2007 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

 

Yzerman spent his entire playing career trying with the Red Wings, and his No. 19 jersey is retired along with some of the game’s greats such as Gordie Howe. He is regarded as one of the best leaders in NHL history.

 

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 26: Steve Yzerman #19 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a goal against goalie Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche to tie the score 1-1 in the first period during the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series Alumni Game at Coors Field on February 26, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

 

His 22-season career ended with his retirement in 2006 after leading the Red Wings to titles in 1997, 1998 and 2002. His career ended with 1,755 regular-season points, a total that led all active players when he retired and trailed just five in NHL history.

 

 

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 08: Steve Yzerman shows off his Hall of Fame blazer at the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Game at the Air Canada Centre on November 8, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

Yzerman is taking over a team that has missed the playoffs three straight years in its worst stretch since the early 1980s when the team was known locally as the “Dead Wings” and needed to give away a car at each home game to get people to attend games.

 

 

10 Jun 1997: Center Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings holds the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Victory Parade in Detroit, Michigan. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport

 

Detroit drafted Yzerman No. 4 overall in 1983 and he helped turn around the franchise.

As the general manager, he’ll have a chance to do it again.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

